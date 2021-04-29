Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.75

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 129610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSFFF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -447.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

