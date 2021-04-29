Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CS. TD Securities increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on Capstone Mining to C$4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.65 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.24.

Capstone Mining stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.53. 1,989,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,502. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$252,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,250.15. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$866,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,794,000. In the last three months, insiders have sold 641,183 shares of company stock worth $2,771,706.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

