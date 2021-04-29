Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Gap Down to $25.79

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.79, but opened at $23.10. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 129,223 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $699.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. The firm had revenue of $112.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $226,721.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,466,780.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,944.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,287 shares of company stock worth $714,394. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 113,465 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 114,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 48,285 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 57,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 39,688 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

