Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Carbios SAS stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. Carbios SAS has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $75.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COOSF. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carbios SAS in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf raised Carbios SAS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company produces enzymated pellets for use in the production of biosourced and biodegradable plastics. It also recycles plastic waste into plastic materials; and produces polylactic acid.

