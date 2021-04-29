Carbon (CRBN) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and $156,297.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00063253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00280049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $583.35 or 0.01102123 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00025993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.10 or 0.00703005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,887.79 or 0.99920150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,341,400 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

