Cardinal Health (CAH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAH opened at $60.08 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

