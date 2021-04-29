Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSII. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.