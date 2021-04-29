CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Up 118.2% in April

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.38. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,923. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

