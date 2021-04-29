CareCloud (MTBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect CareCloud to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. CareCloud has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.06 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. On average, analysts expect CareCloud to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CareCloud stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.38. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

In other news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $179,172.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $348,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,180 shares of company stock valued at $964,287. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareCloud currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

