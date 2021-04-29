CargoX (CXO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $176,523.00

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. CargoX has a total market cap of $33.73 million and approximately $176,523.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00067465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00020262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00076582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.88 or 0.00815216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00097460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,509,840 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

