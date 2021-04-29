CarGurus (CARG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $361,465.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,309,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,817,230.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,239 shares of company stock worth $1,325,393. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

