Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CABGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DNB Markets lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Carlsberg A/S stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.14. 52,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.