Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.66

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.66 and last traded at $35.58, with a volume of 45665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

CABGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. Carlsberg A/S’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.