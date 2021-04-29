CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,695 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of CarMax worth $25,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its stake in CarMax by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in CarMax by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in CarMax by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,814.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

NYSE KMX opened at $134.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $136.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

