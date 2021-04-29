Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.79. 310,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,212. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRS. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

