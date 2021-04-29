Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading Down 7.4%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s share price dropped 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.95 and last traded at $39.34. Approximately 5,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 404,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

CRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.