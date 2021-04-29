Carrier Global Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $45.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

