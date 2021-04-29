Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.87.

NYSE CARR opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $45.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.61.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

