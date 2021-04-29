Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Carrier Global worth $27,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $43.78. 267,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $45.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

