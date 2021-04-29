Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues Earnings Results

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.950-2.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.
NYSE:CARR traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,996,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $45.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
