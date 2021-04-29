Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues Earnings Results

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.950-2.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,996,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $45.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

