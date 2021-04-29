Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% yr/yr to $18.6-19.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.80 billion.Carrier Global also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.950-2.050 EPS.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.55. 32,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,961,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

