Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $15,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Carvana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,807,000 after acquiring an additional 114,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,457,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA stock opened at $293.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.51 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $71.56 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.22, for a total transaction of $17,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $288,006.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $29,083.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 847,143 shares of company stock valued at $235,180,048 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.77.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

