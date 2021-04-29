Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $15,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Carvana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,807,000 after acquiring an additional 114,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,457,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.38, for a total value of $8,625,665.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,414.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.22, for a total value of $17,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,006.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 847,143 shares of company stock worth $235,180,048. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $293.49 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $71.56 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of -107.51 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.77.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

