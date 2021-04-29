Carvana (CVNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts expect Carvana to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $293.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana has a 12 month low of $71.56 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.19 and a 200-day moving average of $256.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.51 and a beta of 2.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.77.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.12, for a total transaction of $4,121,463.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total value of $500,162.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $62,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 847,143 shares of company stock worth $235,180,048. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

