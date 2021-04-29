Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.230-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.07 million.

CASA stock remained flat at $$9.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 731,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,651. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $791.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.21 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108,295 shares in the company, valued at $21,082,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472. 63.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

