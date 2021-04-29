Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $815 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.33.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.15. The company had a trading volume of 221,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $68.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $98,411.74. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

