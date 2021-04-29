Caspian (CSP) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and approximately $190,661.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Caspian Coin Profile

CSP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

