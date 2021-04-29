Castle Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Castle has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $13,890.86 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.87 or 0.00529831 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005795 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00023188 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.46 or 0.02671960 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000576 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000417 BTC.

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,834,713 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.