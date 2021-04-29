Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $35.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.32 million.Castlight Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.030-0.010 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CSLT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 1,643,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,107. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Castlight Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $112,672.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,137.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $29,444.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,808 shares of company stock worth $195,177. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.