Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33 million-$35 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.75 million.Castlight Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.030-0.010 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

CSLT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 1,648,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $37,187.64. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $29,444.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 314,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,808 shares of company stock worth $195,177. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

