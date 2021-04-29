Castweet One Day Volume Reaches $63,955.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. Castweet has a market capitalization of $225,098.24 and approximately $63,955.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Castweet alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.26 or 0.00916181 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000163 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00108093 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000482 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.