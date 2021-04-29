CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

NYSE CTT opened at $11.58 on Thursday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $566.31 million, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTT shares. TheStreet upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.