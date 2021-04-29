Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.94 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CAT stock traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,414,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.95.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

