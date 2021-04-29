Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $238.87

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $238.87 and last traded at $229.23, with a volume of 60759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.22. The company has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

