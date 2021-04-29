CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.590-1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.CBIZ also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.590-1.630 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBZ traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,127. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $211.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $1,067,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,341.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $140,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,559.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,991 shares of company stock worth $6,444,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.