CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.45

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.45 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 180033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get CBIZ alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $211.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 68,005 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $2,102,714.60. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $691,434.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,652.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,955. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.