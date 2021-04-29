CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.590-1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.CBIZ also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.590-1.630 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

CBZ stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $33.43. 1,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $211.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Spurio sold 37,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,265,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $140,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,559.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,955. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

