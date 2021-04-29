Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.04

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.04 and traded as high as $104.46. Cboe Global Markets shares last traded at $102.71, with a volume of 397,953 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average of $94.04.

About Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

