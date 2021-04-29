CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,583. CBTX has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.64 million, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CBTX’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.
CBTX Company Profile
CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.
