CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,583. CBTX has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.64 million, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CBTX’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

