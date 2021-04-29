Ccore One Day Volume Reaches $259.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0679 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ccore has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $115,352.88 and approximately $259.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00068125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00020190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00081057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.45 or 0.00817233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00097919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.