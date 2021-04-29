CCUniverse (UVU) Trading Up 172.8% Over Last Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $85,275.82 and $6,771.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 172.8% higher against the US dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006764 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00016647 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000151 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 73.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001476 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 coins. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.