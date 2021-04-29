CDK Global (CDK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect CDK Global to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect CDK Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

