CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.56

Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.56 and last traded at $54.90, with a volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

