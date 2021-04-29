CECO Environmental (CECE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.72 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CECE opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $264.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CECE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

