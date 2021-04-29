Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ceconomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. AlphaValue upgraded Ceconomy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTTRY remained flat at $$1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,985. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

