CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CEOS opened at $0.15 on Thursday. CeCors has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

Get CeCors alerts:

About CeCors

CeCors, Inc provides high density public metro Ethernet switching, including Layer 2/3 switching platforms. It serves metro services providers, telecom companies, cable operators, and wireless suppliers. The company, formerly known as Foldera, Inc, was founded in 2001 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CeCors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeCors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.