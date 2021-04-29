Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. On average, analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

