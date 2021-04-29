Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

CELC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELC stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $28.27. 746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,137. The company has a market cap of $347.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. Celcuity has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $29.00.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

