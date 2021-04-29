Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.270 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.21-0.27 EPS.

Shares of CLS stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 762,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,714. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

Get Celestica alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.