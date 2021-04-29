Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading 6.5% Higher

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.08 and last traded at $32.99. 5,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 678,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.96.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,030,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

